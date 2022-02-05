Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Harrison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 2 of Athletes Unlimited concludes on Saturday as Team Russell takes on Team Harrison

The third day of play for Week 2 of Athletes Unlimited Basketball will take place on Saturday with a pair of games, including a matchup that pits Team Russell against Team Harrison.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Harrison Today:

Match Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Russell vs Team Harrison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Russell lost to Team Brown 98-65 on Friday. Captain Mercedes Russell scored 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting with six rebounds and six assists. Meme Jackson added 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Team Harrison beat Team Cloud 95-89. Courtney Williams, who recently signed with the Connecticut Sun, scored 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isabelle Harrison added 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting with eight boards, five assists and three steals.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Natasha Cloud leads the individual standings with 2,366 points, with Lexie Brown sitting second, 90 points behind Cloud. Isabelle Harrison remains in third place, while Tianna Hawkins moved up two spots yesterday to take over fourth place.

