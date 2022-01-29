How to Watch Team Sims vs Team Carrington

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Sims vs Team Carrington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of Week 1 of Athletes Unlimited basketball will see Team Sims take on Team Carrington.

The first week of Athletes Unlimited basketball action concludes on Saturday. The new league has featured some exciting action through the first two game days and that should continue on the last day before Sunday's redraft.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Sims vs Team Carrington Today:

Match Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Sims vs Team Carrington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Carrington defeated Team Russell on Friday 110-104 in double OT, with Dijonai Carrington leading the team in points with 30. Isabelle Harrison added 20 points as well, while Natasha Cloud had 19 points and 15 assists, as well as five rebounds and two steals.

Team Sims lost 108-103 to Team Mitchell. Kalani Brown scored 32 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the loss, while captain Odyssey Sims dished out 12 assists in addition to scoring 31 points.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique league where each week will see the team captains select new teams. Because of this, the league has come up with a point system to determine which individual players are performing the best, since keeping track of team win/loss records wouldn't tell an accurate picture.

Through two games, Natasha Cloud has earned 1,004 points to lead all players, while Lexie Brown is in second with 900 points. The top-ranked non-WNBA player is Danni McCray, who is in sixth place.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

