How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball

The expansion of the Athletes Unlimited Softball league gets underway today. This AUX Softball league will help expand Athletes Unlimited Softball even further coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Title IX. AUX Softball is a two-week competition amongst 42 athletes playing 18 games which are then split into three six-game series. Play will start today and take place at San Diego State University.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball:

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

This softball league was established in 2020 to increase the exposure of the game and give more opportunities for professionals to play more. Players aren't committed to any teams but rather they are trying to earn as many points as possible any given week. The top four players of the week become captains a form new teams through a draft. The player with the most points at the end of the season is crowned the champion.

The featured game of the day will be Game 2 between Team Blue vs. Team Gold. Pitcher Aleshia Ocasio, who won a national title in 2015 with the Florida Gators and was the 2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball Champion, will be part of the AUX Softball competition. She'll play for Team Gold on opening night.

For a list of full rosters, click here. Finding more ways to expand the game in an already innovative format in primetime? Sign us up please. Make sure you don't miss the first matchup of the day over on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET between Team Orange vs. Team Gold.

Regional restrictions may apply.