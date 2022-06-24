Skip to main content

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Gold and Team Blue look to get their first win of the week when they battle in the first game on Friday night in Athletes Unlimited Softball.

Team Blue and Team Gold both came up short against Team Orange on the first day of games in week three of Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

This is the final week of the season and the players are looking to climb the individual leaderboard with a good showing.

Sam Fischer came into the week with the lead, but after losing on Thursday night she has dropped from the top spot.

Fischer's Team Gold actually outhit Team Orange on Thursday 10-7 but still lost the game 7-3.

Team Gold scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Team Orange quickly tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Team Orange would score four more runs in the next three innings to get the win.

Team Blue nearly got the win against Team Orange in the first game on Thursday after battling back from a 3-0 hole with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't complete the comeback as they gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth to lose 4-3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
