Team Blue and Team Orange open up the third and final week of Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball on Thursday night.

Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball is down to its final week and the race for the top spot in the leaderboard is tight.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Sam Fischer is in first place, 10 points up on Danielle O'Toole. Morgan Zerkle is lurking in third just 28 points back and Dejah Melipola is just two points back of Zerkle.

O'Toole and Zerkle get their first cracks at each other on Thursday night when they play the first game of week three.

Both teams will play four games this week with two of them against each other. They will play again on Friday night in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

First, though, they want to get off to a good start to the week and get a win on Thursday night. O'Toole and Team Orange will play in the second game Thursday night against Them Gold and will be looking to have a big opening night.

The race is tight for the top spot and every game is a big one for the players at the top of the leaderboard.

