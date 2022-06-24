Skip to main content

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Orange looks to stay unbeaten on the week when they take on Team Blue for the second time in two days in Athletes Unlimited Softball.

Danielle O'Toole and Team Orange had a great first day of week three of Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

They won both of their games on Thursday to open up the third and final week of the season and it has vaulted O'Toole into the top spot of the individual standings.

One of those wins on Thursday night was against Team Blue, who they will play again on Friday in the second game of the doubleheader.

Team Orange jumped out to a 3-0 lead in that game and then saw that lead disappear when they gave up a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. They were able to bounce back, though, and get the win with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Friday, they will look to do the same thing and get their third win of the week as O'Toole looks to stay at the top of the standings.

Team Blue, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and get a huge win.

Team Blue will be playing their second game of the night as they play Team Gold in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday.

It will be a long night, but one they hope can be good as they try and get two wins and help their players climb the leaderboard.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18578912
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18560918
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18585269
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childsjust now
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) chases in the first period in game four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_11349353
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
day-49th-nominations-image-nst-1024x751
entertainment

How to Watch The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy