How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

Team Orange looks to stay unbeaten on the week when they take on Team Blue for the second time in two days in Athletes Unlimited Softball.

Danielle O'Toole and Team Orange had a great first day of week three of Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball.

They won both of their games on Thursday to open up the third and final week of the season and it has vaulted O'Toole into the top spot of the individual standings.

One of those wins on Thursday night was against Team Blue, who they will play again on Friday in the second game of the doubleheader.

Team Orange jumped out to a 3-0 lead in that game and then saw that lead disappear when they gave up a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. They were able to bounce back, though, and get the win with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Friday, they will look to do the same thing and get their third win of the week as O'Toole looks to stay at the top of the standings.

Team Blue, though, will be looking to avenge that loss and get a huge win.

Team Blue will be playing their second game of the night as they play Team Gold in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday.

It will be a long night, but one they hope can be good as they try and get two wins and help their players climb the leaderboard.

