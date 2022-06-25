Skip to main content

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Blue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Gold wraps up its week on Saturday when they play Team Blue in the second game of the night of Athletes Unlimited Softball.

Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball is down to its final night and Team Blue and Team Gold finish the season in the second game of a doubleheader.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Blue Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Blue on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The race is tight at the top of the leaderboard for the individual championship and it could come down to the final game of the week.

Megan Zerkle is the captain of Team Blue, but she is trailing teammate Dejah Melipola by 42 points for first place.

Team Blue had a great day on Friday when they won two games to help the Zerkle and Melipola jump to the top of the leaderboard.

They beat Team Gold 2-1 and then turned around and beat Team Orange 8-4. The second win avenged a 4-3 loss on Thursday night.

Saturday, they wrap up their season looking to beat Team Gold for the second time in two days.

Team Gold will be playing their second game of the day when they take on Team Blue. They will be looking to beat Team Orange in the first game for their first win of the week and will be hoping to cap it off with a win against Team Blue.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Blue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
