How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

Team Orange looks to get back at Team Gold after their last matchup at the SDSU Softball Stadium in San Diego in Athletes Unlimited Softball action.

Team Gold and Team Orange will play the second game of the evening of the Athletes Unlimited Softball league. This league started in May 2020 and provides athletes an avenue to continue playing after college is over. It is a player-centric model of softball where the teams are centered around team captains that are chosen every week. This is the 14th game and the third series of the season for the AUX Softball League.

How to Watch Team Orange vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Team Orange's captain for this game is Danielle O'Toole. She has pitched for Team USA and Mexico in the Olympics after playing college ball at Arizona. Team Orange, led by the lefty O'Toole, will also be playing the first game of the night against Team Blue.

Team Gold will be led by Loyola Marymount standout Sam Fisher. Team Gold will try to keep up their momentum against Team Orange. The last time these two played was the last game of series two when Team Gold led by captain Dejah Mulipola. The catcher also played at Arizona and represented Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

Team Gold, led by Mulipola, beat Team Orange 5-0 earlier this week. Look for Team Orange to get revenge.

