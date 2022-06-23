Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Orange looks to get back at Team Gold after their last matchup at the SDSU Softball Stadium in San Diego in Athletes Unlimited Softball action.

Team Gold and Team Orange will play the second game of the evening of the Athletes Unlimited Softball league. This league started in May 2020 and provides athletes an avenue to continue playing after college is over. It is a player-centric model of softball where the teams are centered around team captains that are chosen every week. This is the 14th game and the third series of the season for the AUX Softball League. 

How to Watch Team Orange vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 

Live stream Team Orange vs. Team Gold on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Team Orange's captain for this game is Danielle O'Toole. She has pitched for Team USA and Mexico in the Olympics after playing college ball at Arizona. Team Orange, led by the lefty O'Toole, will also be playing the first game of the night against Team Blue. 

Team Gold will be led by Loyola Marymount standout Sam Fisher. Team Gold will try to keep up their momentum against Team Orange. The last time these two played was the last game of series two when Team Gold led by captain Dejah Mulipola. The catcher also played at Arizona and represented Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

Team Gold, led by Mulipola, beat Team Orange 5-0 earlier this week. Look for Team Orange to get revenge. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Team Orange vs. Team Gold

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18577909
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18581170
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macalusojust now
GTY-1334309744
entertainment

How to Watch Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 22, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) stands on the pitcher's mound after giving a up home run to Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (not pictured) during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Cameras-Rolling-Southern-Charm-Season-8-Everything-We-Know-005
entertainment

How to Watch Southern Charm: Season Eight Premiere

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
88936FBD-BA93-4AAF-8815-212C1A415832
entertainment

How to Watch Buckhead Shore Series Premiere

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
1617199952280
entertainment

How to Watch No Demo Reno Season 2 Premiere

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
chrisley-knows-best-mc-220608-02-cfbaf7
entertainment

How to Watch Chrisley Knows Best

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18577569
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at White Sox

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy