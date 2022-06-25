Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Gold and Team Orange look to end the Athletes Unlimited Softball season on a high note on Saturday night.

This action-packed season of the Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball League is already in its third week of play. This 18-game season at SDSU Stadium in San Diego is providing exciting action well beyond the college world series. There will be two more games tonight in series three, starting with Team Orange, led by captain lefty pitcher Danielle O'Toole, vs. Team Gold, led by captain infielder Sam Fischer. To finish the night and the series, Team Gold will play Team Blue. 

How to Watch Team Orange vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Softball Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream Team Orange vs. Team Gold on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Both clubs lost to Team Blue yesterday led by captain outfielder Morgan Zerkle. Team Blue beat Team Orange 8-4. The game was tied at four in the fifth until Dejah Mulipola hit a two-run homer to pull ahead. 

The game between Team Gold and Team Blue was even closer. Team Gold came up just short, dropping the game 2-1. That's because Georgina Corrick had a sensational night in earning a complete game. Corrick is only a rookie and has 244 leaderboard points after the victory. Look for both of these clubs to rebound tonight to finish the AUX Softball League on a high note. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

