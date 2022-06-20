Team Blue and Team Orange kick off the last day of week two of Athletes Unlimited Softball on Monday night

Team Blue captained by Sam Fischer is looking to finish week two off undefeated when they take on Team Orange on Monday night.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Fischer has helped lead Team Blue to a 3-0 record so far this week, including a 3-2 win against Team Orange in their first meeting this week.

The two teams played on Saturday and Team Blue took control of the game when they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Team Orange would score a single run in the sixth but couldn't strike again in the loss.

Team Blue also beat Team Gold twice this week 8-4 and 7-3 and will be looking to finish off the perfect week on Monday.

Team Orange, who is captained by Danielle Gibson, will be looking to avenge that loss and send Team Blue home with their first loss of the week.

They came oh so close in that first game and will be looking to reverse the score on Monday night.

