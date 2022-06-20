Skip to main content

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Blue and Team Orange kick off the last day of week two of Athletes Unlimited Softball on Monday night

Team Blue captained by Sam Fischer is looking to finish week two off undefeated when they take on Team Orange on Monday night.

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fischer has helped lead Team Blue to a 3-0 record so far this week, including a 3-2 win against Team Orange in their first meeting this week.

The two teams played on Saturday and Team Blue took control of the game when they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Team Orange would score a single run in the sixth but couldn't strike again in the loss.

Team Blue also beat Team Gold twice this week 8-4 and 7-3 and will be looking to finish off the perfect week on Monday.

Team Orange, who is captained by Danielle Gibson, will be looking to avenge that loss and send Team Blue home with their first loss of the week.

They came oh so close in that first game and will be looking to reverse the score on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Cale Makar
SI Guide

Avalanche Go For 3–0 Lead vs. Lightning

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

By Brandon Rush6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy