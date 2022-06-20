How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Orange

Team Gold and Team Orange play in the final game of week two of Athletes Unlimited Softball on Monday night

Team Gold is captained by Dejah Mulipola and is looking to finish off week two with a 2-2 record.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Orange Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They lost twice to Team Blue earlier in the week, but did knock off Team Orange the first time they played on Sunday.

Team Gold raced out to a 7-0 lead when they scored six runs in the third inning of that game, but they blew the lead by giving up four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. They did recover to get the 8-7 win as they scored a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Team Orange will be looking to avenge that loss as they play for the second time on Monday. They will play Team Blue in the first game on Monday before turning around and playing Team Gold for a second time.

They head into Monday's games 0-2 on the week and will be looking to salvage at least one victory when they play Team Gold in the nightcap.

