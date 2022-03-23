Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Team Gold vs. Team Purple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second week of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball action resumes Wednesday night as stars Dani Drews and Lauren Stivrins lead their teams.

The draft for Week 2 of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball was held on Sunday and two of those teams take the court Wednesday night when Team Gold takes on Team Purple.

How to Watch Team Gold vs. Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Team Gold vs. Team Purple match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, launched the only pro indoor women's volleyball league in the U.S. this year. The season lasts five weeks and each week, new teams with new captains are selected. The top four players are named captains and can win or lose points during each match.

Dani Drews is the captain for Team Gold after amassing a league-high 828 points in Week 1. Lauren Stivrins of Team Purple is fourth in the rankings with 660 points.

Drews was a star at the University of Utah and the 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year. She had 30 kills in three Week 1 matches and also posted four service aces. Drews selected outside hitters Aury Cruz (a Week 1 captain), Jamie Peterson and Noami Santos-Lamb, middle blockers Rachael Fara, Taylor Morgan and Jenna Rosenthal, setters Tori Filfer and Carli Lloyd, opposite Sha'Dare McNeal and libero Amanda Benson.

Lauren Stivrins, captain of Team Purple, notched 11 blocks and 16 kills last week and plays middle blocker. The University of Nebraska star was a three-time All-America. She filled out her team with outside hitters Leah Edmond, Cassidy Lictman and Kalei Mau, middle blocker Ronika Stone, setters Alisha Childress and Valerie Nichol, opposites Naya Crittenden and Falyn Fonoimoana and libero Morgan Hentz.

Regional restrictions may apply.

