How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Team Purple vs. Team Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 2 in Dallas continues with Team De La Cruz's Orange squad looking for a second straight win in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

Team Orange (1-0) held on for a win in its first match of Week 2 of the Athletes Unlimited volleyball season at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas. Meanwhile, Team Purple (0-1) looks to get back on track after squandering the first-set win in a loss Wednesday.

How to Watch Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Team Purple vs. Team Orange match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Orange, captained by outside hitter Bethania de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic, beat Team Blue on Wednesday night 80-75 (25-23, 25-20, 30-32).

The captain led the way with 22 kills and 18 digs while Erin Fairs contributed 14 kills from her outside hitter spot. 

Team Purple lost to Team Gold on Wednesday 69-64 (25-19, 22-25, 17-25). Captained by middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, the Purple squad had trouble on the attack with 18 errors against 35 kills. Outside hitter Leah Edmond had 15 kills but added six attack errors in 30 attempts.

Led by de la Cruz, Team Orange holds three of the top four spots in the player standings in Week 2. Fairs is second while settler Nootsara Tomkom is currently fourth. The top four players at the end of the week will be named captains for Week 3 and will select the new teams on Sunday.

Week 2 continues Friday and Saturday before Sunday's re-draft.

