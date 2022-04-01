Team Blue will look to win its second match of week three in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on Friday night.

Team Blue, captained by Dani Drews, got off to a slow start in their match against Team Orange on Wednesday as they lost 27-25 in the first set.

How to Watch Team Blue vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Blue vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They got it together in the last two sets, though, and came away with the victory to kick off week three.

Team Blue stormed back winning the second set 25-21 and then put the match away winning 25-18 in the third set.

Friday night, they will look to get their second straight win against Team Gold who lost their first match on Wednesday.

Team Gold is captained by Bethania De La Cruz and up until Wednesday, her teams had been undefeated through two weeks.

De La Cruz had been a perfect 6-0, but after winning the first set 25-22, they dropped the last two last week.

Team Purple shut them down by winning the last two sets by the same 25-18 scores to give De La Cruz and Team Gold their first loss of the third week of competition.

On Friday, they will look to bounce back and get a big win over Team Blue and even their week three record.

Regional restrictions may apply.