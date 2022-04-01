Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Blue vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Blue will look to win its second match of week three in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on Friday night.

Team Blue, captained by Dani Drews, got off to a slow start in their match against Team Orange on Wednesday as they lost 27-25 in the first set.

How to Watch Team Blue vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Blue vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They got it together in the last two sets, though, and came away with the victory to kick off week three.

Team Blue stormed back winning the second set 25-21 and then put the match away winning 25-18 in the third set.

Friday night, they will look to get their second straight win against Team Gold who lost their first match on Wednesday.

Team Gold is captained by Bethania De La Cruz and up until Wednesday, her teams had been undefeated through two weeks.

De La Cruz had been a perfect 6-0, but after winning the first set 25-22, they dropped the last two last week.

Team Purple shut them down by winning the last two sets by the same 25-18 scores to give De La Cruz and Team Gold their first loss of the third week of competition.

On Friday, they will look to bounce back and get a big win over Team Blue and even their week three record.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Team Blue vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009918543h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_6485446
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17999610
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners at Rockies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17926866
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
PFL Challenger Series

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 7: Pro Debuts

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs Stanford

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17940381 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17993632
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Spurs

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy