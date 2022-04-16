How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold

Team Blue and Team Gold look for their second straight win on Friday in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

Team Blue, led by Natalia Valentin-Anderson, got a big win on Thursday against Team Orange.

Team Blue vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Valentin-Anderson moved into second place in the individual rankings thanks to the win but is just 79 points up on Dani Drews.

Valentin-Anderson got the best of Drews and Team Orange when they won the last two sets of their match on Thursday.

Team Blue lost the first set 25-21 but had a big second set winning 25-19 before finishing them off 25-23 in the third.

On Friday, they will look to carry that momentum and get another win against Bethania De La Cruz and Team Gold.

De La Cruz has been the top player all year long and Thursday was no exception as she helped lead Team Orange to a three-set win against Team Purple.

Team Gold won the first set 25-20 and the third set 25-21 to come away with the close win. They did lose the second set 25-21 but did enough to get the win in their first match of the week.

