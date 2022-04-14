Team Blue vs Team Orange: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, Team Blue and Team Orange kick off the fifth and final week of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

Team Blue will look to kick off week five with a bang on Wednesday when it takes on Team Orange.

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Team Blue vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Natalia Valentin-Anderson captains team Blue. This is the second straight week and third overall that Valentin-Anderson is a team captain.

Last week she captained Team Purple and went 2-1. She and her team won the first two matches before losing the week's final game to Team Blue.

Despite the two wins last week, Valentin-Anderson dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the individual standings.

Wednesday, her team will take on Dani Drews and Team Orange. Drews stayed steady in the No. 2 spot but is 555 points behind Bethania De La Cruz, who has been at the top of the leaderboard all season.

This is also the second straight week and third overall that Drews is a team captain. Drews led Team Gold last week, but they would go 0-3 and won just two of nine seats.

Regional restrictions may apply.

