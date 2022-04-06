Team Gold takes on Team Purple on Wednesday night in their first game of week four of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

Dani Drews starts the fourth week of Athletes Unlimited volleyball as the captain of Team Gold. This is the third straight week that Drews is a captain and her teams are 4-2.

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Last week was a great week for Drews as she helped lead her team to a perfect 3-0 record that pushed her into first place in the overall standings, overpassing Bethania De La Cruz for the first time this year.

This week, Drews will look to do much of the same with Team Gold and first up is a match against Natalia Valentin-Anderson and team Purple.

Valentin-Anderson moved up to fourth place after last week and is a team captain for the second time this year. She was also a captain for Team Blue back in week two and her team went 2-1.

Both ladies have been playing well to move up the leaderboard and are looking to start off week four with a big win.

The two teams will get a day off on Thursday before finishing up with games on Friday and Saturday.

