How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Gold and Team Purple look to get their first win of the week when they battle in the second match of the night on Wednesday.

The first night of week five comes to a close on Wednesday when Team Gold takes on Team Purple.

How to Watch Team Gold vs. Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Team Gold vs. Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Gold is captained by Bethania De La Cruz who is currently sitting at the top of the individual leaderboard. De La Cruz has a comfortable 555-point lead over second-place Dani Drews heading into the last week of competition.

De La Cruz has been a captain each week this season and her teams have done very well. Last week, she helped lead Team Orange to a 2-1 record as their only loss was by three to Team Purple.

Wednesday, they take on the new Team Purple which is led by Cassidy Lichtman. Lichtman is currently in fifth place in the standings but is a captain due to Sheilla Castro retiring at the end of last week.

This will be the first week that Lichtman is a captain and she is looking to lead her team to a big win over Team Gold and De La Cruz on Wednesday night.

