How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

Athletes Unlimited volleyball season starts its third week on Wednesday when Team Gold takes on Team Gold in the second game of the night.

Bethania De La Cruz will look to stay undefeated on the season when she captains Team Gold against Team Purple and Sheilla Castro.

This is the start of third week of competition for the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league and De La Cruz has been the star so far.

She has been a captain in all three weeks and her teams are a perfect 6-0 on the season.

De La Cruz will look to continue that run with Team Gold this week starting with their match Wednesday night.

This will be the first week that Castro is a team captain, but she is currently in fourth place with 1,319 points. She is fewer than 100 points back of third place and about 140 points back of second place.

On Wednesday, she can go a long way to catching them if she can help lead her team to a big upset win over De La Cruz's Gold team.

