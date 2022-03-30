Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Athletes Unlimited volleyball season starts its third week on Wednesday when Team Gold takes on Team Gold in the second game of the night.

Bethania De La Cruz will look to stay undefeated on the season when she captains Team Gold against Team Purple and Sheilla Castro.

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live Stream Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the start of third week of competition for the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league and De La Cruz has been the star so far.

She has been a captain in all three weeks and her teams are a perfect 6-0 on the season.

De La Cruz will look to continue that run with Team Gold this week starting with their match Wednesday night.

This will be the first week that Castro is a team captain, but she is currently in fourth place with 1,319 points. She is fewer than 100 points back of third place and about 140 points back of second place.

On Wednesday, she can go a long way to catching them if she can help lead her team to a big upset win over De La Cruz's Gold team. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972701
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Spurs

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
USATSI_17978578
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. USMNT 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_16454132
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17983387
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
USATSI_17983732
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
imago1010274719h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
USATSI_17595638
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy