How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Orange and Team Gold battle Saturday night in the last volleyball game of the season in Athletes Unlimited.

The fifth and final week of Athletes Unlimited volleyball concludes on Saturday night with Team Orange taking on Team Gold in the second match of the evening.

How to Watch Team Orange vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited VolleyballToday:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Team Gold vs. Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Orange, led by Dani Drews, will be looking to pick up its first win of the year after losing on Thursday and Friday night.

Thursday, it lost by an overall score of 71-67 and then Friday night was even closer as it lost 68-65.

They lost the first set 25-17 and then the second set was 25-23. Team Orange did bounce back with a win in the third set 25-18 but It wasn't enough to close the gap.

Saturday night, Orange will look to finally get over the hump against a Team Gold team that is undefeated this week.

Bethania De La Cruz is once again leading her team to wins as Team Gold won on Thursday night 71-66 and then followed that up on Friday with a huge 75-61 win.

Team Gold swept through Team Blue winning each set on Friday night. They took the first and third sets 25-19 and won the second set 25-23.

It was a dominating performance and one it will look to duplicate on Saturday night in its last match.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Team Orange vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
