The second day of games in the third week of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball kicks off with Team Purple battling Team Orange.

Team Purple pulled off an Athletes Unlimited first on Wednesday when they beat a team captained by Bethania De La Cruz.

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

De La Cruz's teams had been undefeated through two weeks, but Team Purple, captained by Sheilla Castro, won 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.

It was a big win for Team Purple in their first match together and Friday, they will look to keep it rolling against Team Orange who dropped their first match on Wednesday.

Karsta Lowe is the captain for Team Orange and they came out on Wednesday and won a hard-fought first set 27-25. Unfortunately for them, they started to fade in the last two sets as they lost 25-21 and 25-18.

It was a tough first loss for Team Orange and now they get the tough assignment of trying to beat the team that finally cracked the code that was De La Cruz.

The great part about Athletes Unlimited is they get to play with different players each week but it does take a bit to get familiar with each other and Team Orange hopes they find that rhythm on Friday in their second match.

Regional restrictions may apply.