Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second day of games in the third week of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball kicks off with Team Purple battling Team Orange.

Team Purple pulled off an Athletes Unlimited first on Wednesday when they beat a team captained by Bethania De La Cruz.

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

De La Cruz's teams had been undefeated through two weeks, but Team Purple, captained by Sheilla Castro, won 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.

It was a big win for Team Purple in their first match together and Friday, they will look to keep it rolling against Team Orange who dropped their first match on Wednesday.

Karsta Lowe is the captain for Team Orange and they came out on Wednesday and won a hard-fought first set 27-25. Unfortunately for them, they started to fade in the last two sets as they lost 25-21 and 25-18.

It was a tough first loss for Team Orange and now they get the tough assignment of trying to beat the team that finally cracked the code that was De La Cruz.

The great part about Athletes Unlimited is they get to play with different players each week but it does take a bit to get familiar with each other and Team Orange hopes they find that rhythm on Friday in their second match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993458
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Sabres

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17992881
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Wizards

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Hurkacz
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes at Colonial Life Arena to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs South Carolina in the Final Four

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_16454129
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Syracuse Orange-Blue Game

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
USATSI_17716282
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy