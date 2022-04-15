Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Purple and Team Orange both look for their first win of week five of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

Team Purple, who is captained by Cassidy Lichtman, came up short against Team Gold on Wednesday 71-66.

How to Watch Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited VolleyballToday:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Team Purple vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team Purple lost the first set 25-20, but bounced back to get the second set 25-21. In the deciding third set, they played Team Gold close but came up just short 25-21.

It was a great match, but Lichtman couldn't lead her team to a victory. Friday night she will look to change that outcome and get a win against Team Orange who also lost a close match on Thursday.

Team Orange is led by Dani Drews and they came out hot against Team Blue, but couldn't sustain it and took the loss.

Drews and company won set one 25-21, but were stifled in the second set 25-19. The third set was a good one, but Team Orange came up just short 25-23.

Both teams didn't play poorly on Thursday, but both came away with a loss. Friday they will both look to get in the win column for the first time this week and pick up a much-needed victory before wrapping up the week on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
