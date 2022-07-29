Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs. Team Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Game one of week one of the Athletes Unlimited Softball league kicks off tonight after the team drafts were held on Monday.

This game will come live to you from The Ballpark at Rosemont in Rosemont, Illinois. These games come after an exciting slate of the Athletes Unlimited Softball tournament. The first game of the night will be between Team Blue which, will be captained by Carrie Eberle, and Team Orange who is led by Amanda Chidester. 

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Softball Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Team Blue vs. Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Eberle is a pitcher who played at Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State and has been a great addition to Athletes Unlimited. She was the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball rookie of the year, finishing fourth in leadership points in 2021. She'll be looking to improve on her AUX tournament stint where she went 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA in eight appearances. 

Chidester is an infielder who won silver with Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She finished second in leadership points for the 2021 Championship season. She started all 12 games in the AUX league and batted .205. 

Will offense or good pitching rule the day on this 2022 opening day of Athletes Unlimited Softball? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

