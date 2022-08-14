How to Watch Team Blue vs Team Gold: Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Live, TV Channel

Week 4 action continues in the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse League when Team Blue and Team Gold meet at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters.

The second season Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse continues on Sunday with the game between Team Blue and Team Gold in week four at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters. Team Blue is currently led by midfielder Amanda Johansen, while Team Gold is led by goalkeeper Taylor Moreno. Johansen's team faced Team Orange in its most recent outing, losing 8-5 to the squad led by Sam Apuzzo. Team Moreno, meanwhile, is coming off of a 13-8 win over Team Purple, who is captained by goalkeeper Kady Glynn. Midfielder Kelsey Huff led the way for Team Gold in the win thanks to her five goals on nine shots.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs. Team Gold Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Following the games on Sunday, Team Blue and Team Gold will each play one more game in week four before wrapping up the action for the week and picking new captains for next week. The team led by Johansen will be going up against Team Purple, while the team led by Moreno will be going up against Team Orange.

Don't miss the action in the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse league as Team Blue and Team Gold face off at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters on Sunday.

