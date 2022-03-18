The quarterfinals for the ATP kicks off at the BNP Paribas Open today.

Just like with every tournament, the 2022 BNP Paribas Open has funneled down from playing dozens of matches a day to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for the singles and doubles draws. This afternoon there are just the two matches on deck with the men’s first two quarterfinals, while the women’s draw will showcase the semifinals later tonight along with men’s doubles.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4 today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Taylor Fritz earned every point on his journey to the quarterfinals with an impressive 44 shot rally for a point in his last match:

The first semifinal features No. 7 Andrey Rublev and No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov going head to head.

Rublev’s journey took him through Dominik Koepfer, No. 28 Frances Tiafoe and No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz. He went 6-0 in sets and 38-26 in points with just one tiebreaker along the way. He has played some great tennis so far in Indian Wells.

He takes on Dimitrov, who went through Jordan Thompson, No. 31 Alexander Bublik and No. 23 John Isner so far. He also has not dropped a set (6-0) and went 38-24 in games with two tiebreakers.

Something will give in this match with neither player dropping a set and cruising to this point in the tournament.

The second semifinal pits No. 20 Taylor Fritz and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Fritz has knocked off Kamil Majchrzak, Jaume Munar and No. 29 Alex De Minaur along the way going 6-2 in sets and 43-34 in games with two tiebreakers.

The only player not ranked in the Top 33 entering the quarterfinals today is Mecmanovic who beat Liam Broady, No. 24 Marin Cilic, Botic van de Zandschulp and No. 6 Matteo Berrettini.

He went 8-3 in sets and 67-55 in games with four tiebreakers along the way.

The final two quarterfinal matches will take place tomorrow.

