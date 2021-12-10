Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seven out of the eight singles draw matches today feature at least one tournament ranked player and should be very exciting.
    The two tournaments on the ATP-Challenger Tour in Portugal and Brazil hit the quarterfinals for the singles draw and the semifinals for the doubles draw today. In Portugal for the Florianopolis tournament, six of the remaining eight players are ranked in the Top 10 of the tournament with two head-to-head matches of Top 8 ranked players.

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Top seeded Pablo Cuevas at the Florianopolis-ATP Challenger has had a bumpy road to the quarterfinals, but has been playing strong tennis overall. 

    In Portugal, the tournament's No. 1 ranked player Andrej Martin takes on Louis Wessels, No. 2 ranked Nuno Borges and No. 5 ranked Kimmer Coppejans square off, No. 3 Gastao Elias faces No. 8 ranked Geoffrey Blancaneaux and No. 6 ranked Tseng Chun-hsin faces Calvin Hemery.

    For the doubles draw, Borges, Hemery, Martin and Blancheaux are all pulling double duty.

    Over in Brazil, Cuevas takes on Igor Marcondes, No. 4 ranked Juan Ignacio Londero faces Daniel Dutra da Silva, qualifier Nicolas Barrientos matches up with Genaro Alberto Olivieri and Facundo Juarez takes on Hugo Dellien.

    Dellien came close to winning in Brazil last week, but finished just short. Barrientos is the only one playing double duty with doubles today in Brazil.

