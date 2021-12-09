The ATP Challenger tour in South America has showcased so much young and local talents in the tennis world and it continues on Thursday.

Between Portugal at the Maia ATP Challenger and the Florianopolis ATP Challenger in Brazil, the Round of 16 matches for the singles draw are today, with the quarterfinals right around the corner. In the doubles draw, the quarterfinals are starting today.

How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinals Today:

Matches Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Matches Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinals on fuboTV

Coming off a strong showing in Brazil, Hugo Dellien is cruising along again, winning both his matches in straight sets.

Today in Portugal, the tournament's top ranked player, Gastai Elias (No. 3) takes on Tiago Cacao with all five singles draw matches featuring a tournament ranked player.

The other four singles matches include: Joao Domingues (No. 4), Calvin Hemery, Nuno Borges (No. 5) and Aziz Dougaz, Tseng Chun-hsin and Nicholas David Ionel, with Geoffrey Biancaneaux (No. 8) is the final tournament ranked player taking on Goncalo Oliveira.

There are also four doubles quarterfinals, featuring the top four tournament ranked teams.

In Brazil, there are four more singles matches and four doubles matches.

The doubles quarterfinals feature the No. 2 and No. 4 ranked teams in the tournament, along with a qualifier and another upset hungry team looking to win the tournament.

In singles, Nicolas Barrientos takes on Gonzalo Villanueva, Daniel Dutra da Silva takes on Nicolas Kicker (No. 5), Genaro Alberto Olivieri takes on Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida and Johan Nikles looks to upset Juan Ignacio Londero (No. 4).

These ATP-Challenger events do not feature the top ranked talent in the tennis world, but have lots of young talent and local talent that allows for an exciting experience.

Regional restrictions may apply.