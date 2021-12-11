Today is all about the semifinals and championship matches in Portugal and Brazil at the Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger semifinals.

Today has two semifinals in the singles draw in Portugal’s Maia ATP Challenger and a doubles draw finals match. Every singles player is ranked in the top eight with the doubles final featuring the top two seeds overall in the tournament. The Florianopolis ATP Challenger also features the semifinals and finals in singles and doubles.

How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Semifinals today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

In Portugal, tournament ranked No. 1 seed Andrej Martin takes on No. 6 Tseng Chun-hsin with No. 5 Nuno Borges facing No. 8 Geoffrey Blancaneaux to complete the finals in the singles draw.

So far through three matches, Martin has gone 6-1 in sets and 42-23 in matches with one tiebreak. Chun-hsin has not dropped a set, going 36-17 with no tie-breaks.

In doubles Martin (with Goncalo Oliveira) and Borges (with Francisco Cabral) have the chance to play for the doubles titles and singles this week. Borges’ team actually knocked off Blancaneaux in doubles and now he has the chance to get some measure of revenge in singles.

Over in Brazil, the doubles final features Martin Cuevas and Rafael Matos taking on either Roberto Cid Subervi and Kaichi or Nicolas Barrientos and Alejandro Gomez (as of this writing).

In the singles draw, No. 2 Hugo Dellien takes on Genaro Alberto Olivieri and No. 4 Juan Ignacio faces Igor Marcondes.

Through three matches, Dellien has gone 6-1 in sets and 41-22 in games with one tie-break while his opponent Olivieri has gone 6-0 in sets and 38-22 in games with one tie-break. In the other semifinal Ignacio has gone 6-0 in sets and 38-22 in games through three matches while his opponent has gone 4-1 in sets (opponent retired in quarterfinals) and 30-18 in matches.

