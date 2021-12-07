How to Watch Florianópolis/Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennis is really starting to gear up after a lot of group events and slow movement after the U.S. Open way back in September.
    Last week Brazil held the Sau Paulo Challenger, now this week Portugal and Brazil will host separate events in Maia and Florianopolis respectively. The showing from local tennis talents, young and veteran, was tremendous in Sao Paulo, with a local putting himself in position to win both the singles and doubles events before an injury forced him to withdraw in the semifinals and finals respectively.

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Juan Pablo Ficovich won the singles tournament in straight sets last week in Brazil at the Sao Paulo Challenger:

    The top-ranked players in the Florianopolis Challenger are Pablo Cuevas (Tournament No. 1) from Uruguay, Hugo Dellien (No. 2) of Bolivia, Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 3) from Brazil and Juan Ignacio Londero (No. 4) from Argentina.

    There is a lot of overlap between this event and the one from Sao Paulo last week.

    It is a 32 player field in the singles draw and a 16 team draw for doubles.

    In Portugal, the draw is the same with 32 singles players and 16 teams in the field.

    Andrej Martin (Tournament No. 1) of Slovakia is ranked as the top singles and doubles player in the field, with a chance to do something special and fun winning both tournaments here this week.

    Kimmer Coppejeans (No. 2) from Belgium, Gastao Elias (No. 3) a local from Portugal and Joao Domingues (No. 4) also from Portugal are the next best overall contenders this week.

    Both tournaments have a lot of promise as the Challenger Tour of the ATP is in full swing in South America this week.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis/Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

