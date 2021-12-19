Can Nuno Borges double-dip and win both the doubles and singles draws at the Maia 2 in Portugal?

It's been a good week for Nuno Borges, the tournament ranked No. 5 player, after winning easily in the singles draw semifinals to advance to play tournament ranked No. 7 player Tseng Chun-hsin for the title a day after winning the doubles final with partner Francisco Cabral. What a week for the local Portuguese tennis player to close out his year.

How to Watch Maia 2-ATP Challenger, Singles Final today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Borges won in straight sets, fairly easily 6-2, 6-2 over Elliot Benchetrit to advance to his second final in two days in Portugal:

Borges and his partner in doubles did not drop a set and along the way to the finals and their win. They lost more than five games only once, closing out their opponents fairly easily.

He did that while also moving along the singles draw, also not dropping a set.

Borges went 8-0 in sets and 49-25 in games with one tiebreak in the mix. He was as good if not better in singles as he was in doubles, showing the awesome cardio and physical fitness he has to be in right now. Borges is currently ranked No. 210 on the ATP Tour, but as a 24 year old he might have a lot of great tennis in front of him in 2022.

On the other side of the net is Chun-hsin, who has also not dropped a set going 8-0 and 50-25 with one tiebreak along the way.

Chun-hsin won the Maia 1 tournament earlier this month and the 20 year old Chinese Taipei tennis player is currently ranked No. 232 on the ATP Tour, with a huge future in front of him. Back-to-back wins in Portugal will not help his momentum heading into 2022.

