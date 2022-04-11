Skip to main content

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Monte-Carlo Masters first round begins on Monday with nearly every top ranked player in action.

The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters from Monte Carlo, Monaco has 12 singles matches on deck today, along with eight more in the doubles draw. There are three Top 21 ranked singles players in action. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is teaming up with his little brother Petros in doubles action.

There is a lot of great tennis on tap, as the tournament starts with 64 and will be paired down to the championship throughout the week.

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First Round Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Monte-Carlo Masters, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year in this event Tsitsipas defeated No. 6 Andrey Rublev in the finals in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

Only No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and No. 15 Denis Shapovalov are not in action for the singles of the Top 21 players in the world.

No. 22 Gael Monfils had to withdraw due to injury and will not face No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

There are five ranked players in action with No. 12 Diego Schwartzman taking on Karen Khachanov and No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut taking on Dan Evans in what should be two very competitive matches.

No. 9 Jannik Sinner takes on Borna Coric, No. 10 Taylor Fritz will be challenged by Lucas Catarina and No. 16 Lorenzo Sonego will face Ilya Ivashka.

Several players are pulling double duty in doubles today, including Schwartzman, Sonego, Evans and Fritz.

ATP World Tour

