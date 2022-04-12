The No. 1 player in the world takes the court for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The first round will wrap up and some second round matches will begin at the Monte-Carlo Masters from France. The best player in the world will step on the court for the first time since February looking to win his first tournament of 2022.

There are a total of 12 singles draw matches with five more in the doubles draw on Monday. Several tennis players are double dipping with singles and doubles, which could set up potential upsets.

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds Today:

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds on fuboTV:

Day Two of the Monte-Carlo Masters featured some strong overall tennis, including a three round upset of Lloyd Harris by Marton Fucsovics (6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1).

After being denied the ability to play in the Australian Open, No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic is rested, energized and motivated to make an impact. He has not been on a tennis court playing in an ATP event since losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to Jin Vesely in straight sets in late February.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas also takes the court against Fabio Fognini in his second round match-up. Tsitsipas and his brother Petros won their doubles match on Monday, testing the endurance of the top Greek contender.

Every ranked tournament player won on Monday, setting up a chalk draw. However, with all the action on the doubles draw with the singles players, today could be a day for some major upsets and great tennis.

