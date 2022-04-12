Skip to main content

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 player in the world takes the court for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The first round will wrap up and some second round matches will begin at the Monte-Carlo Masters from France. The best player in the world will step on the court for the first time since February looking to win his first tournament of 2022. 

There are a total of 12 singles draw matches with five more in the doubles draw on Monday. Several tennis players are double dipping with singles and doubles, which could set up potential upsets.

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds Today:

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Day Two of the Monte-Carlo Masters featured some strong overall tennis, including a three round upset of Lloyd Harris by Marton Fucsovics (6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1).

After being denied the ability to play in the Australian Open, No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic is rested, energized and motivated to make an impact. He has not been on a tennis court playing in an ATP event since losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to Jin Vesely in straight sets in late February.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas also takes the court against Fabio Fognini in his second round match-up. Tsitsipas and his brother Petros won their doubles match on Monday, testing the endurance of the top Greek contender.

Every ranked tournament player won on Monday, setting up a chalk draw. However, with all the action on the doubles draw with the singles players, today could be a day for some major upsets and great tennis.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic 2
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, First & Second Rounds

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Bake or Break
entertainment

How to Watch Bake or Break Premiere

By Justin Carter9 hours ago
GIANTS
MLB

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown9 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Lanús vs. Aldosivi

By Rafael Urbina10 hours ago
CMT Music Awards
entertainment

How to Watch CMT Music Awards

By Justin Carter11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy