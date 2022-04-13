Skip to main content

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters pairs up the final 32 players in the tournament on Wednesday.

The ATP Tour’s Monte-Carlo Masters is down to the final 32 singles stars as they attempt to win the tournament in France this week. There are 13 singles draw matches, along with three doubles draw matches. In 12 of the 13 matches today in singles, there is a tournament ranked player in the Top 16, which will make for some awesome tennis.

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic was stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-6) in a three set battle where the top ranked player really struggled and lost.

The highlight match of the morning should be between No. 10 Taylor Fritz and Marin Cilic. Both are ranked on the ATP Tour and capable of winning the tournament this week.

No. 13 Pablo Carreno Busta takes on Alexander Bublik, No. 9 Jannik Sinner is challenged by Emil Ruusuvuori and Andrey Rublev faces Alex de Minaur. The final match of the day pits No. 2 Alexander Zverev against on Federico Delbonis.

So far all of the Top 10 ranked players in the tournament have survived to play in the second round other than Djokovic, setting up some intriguing matchups in the draw going forward.

A lot of eyes will be on Davidovich Fokina now since the No. 46 player in the world scored his biggest individual win ever.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17988695
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy