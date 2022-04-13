The second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters pairs up the final 32 players in the tournament on Wednesday.

The ATP Tour’s Monte-Carlo Masters is down to the final 32 singles stars as they attempt to win the tournament in France this week. There are 13 singles draw matches, along with three doubles draw matches. In 12 of the 13 matches today in singles, there is a tournament ranked player in the Top 16, which will make for some awesome tennis.

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic was stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-6) in a three set battle where the top ranked player really struggled and lost.

The highlight match of the morning should be between No. 10 Taylor Fritz and Marin Cilic. Both are ranked on the ATP Tour and capable of winning the tournament this week.

No. 13 Pablo Carreno Busta takes on Alexander Bublik, No. 9 Jannik Sinner is challenged by Emil Ruusuvuori and Andrey Rublev faces Alex de Minaur. The final match of the day pits No. 2 Alexander Zverev against on Federico Delbonis.

So far all of the Top 10 ranked players in the tournament have survived to play in the second round other than Djokovic, setting up some intriguing matchups in the draw going forward.

A lot of eyes will be on Davidovich Fokina now since the No. 46 player in the world scored his biggest individual win ever.

