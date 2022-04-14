Skip to main content

How to watch the Monte Carlo Open: Round of 16: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel

The Monte Carlo Open is down to 16 when play continues on Thursday morning.

The Monte Carlo Open resumes on Thursday morning with a lot of great matches in the Round of 16.

How to Watch the Monte Carlo Open Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Monte Carlo Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First up is No. 4 Casper Ruud taking on Grigor Dimitrov on Court Rainier III while American Taylor Fritz battles Sebastian Korda on Court des Princes.

Laslo Djere will look to upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsistupas after the Ruud and Dimitrov match.

In the second match on Court des Princes, Lorenzo Musetti will also look to upset No. 12 Diego Schwartzman,

Later in the day, No. 2 Alexander Zverev will also be in action looking to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the last match of the day on Court Rainier III, No. 5 Andrey Rublev takes on No. 9 Jannik Sinner with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

The Monte Carlo Open is always one of the premier events on the ATP Tour and this year has been no exception.

Thursday should be a great day of tennis with great matches throughout the morning into the afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Monte Carlo Open: Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17867684
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte Carlo Open Round of 16

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_15843364
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) go for the ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
imago1002279795h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima

By Rafael Urbina9 hours ago
USATSI_18081990
NBA

How to Watch Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle9 hours ago
Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cameron Smith at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy