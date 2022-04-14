How to Watch Monte Carlo Open Round of 16

The Monte Carlo Open is down to 16 when play continues on Thursday morning.

How to Watch the Monte Carlo Open Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Monte Carlo Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First up is No. 4 Casper Ruud taking on Grigor Dimitrov on Court Rainier III while American Taylor Fritz battles Sebastian Korda on Court des Princes.

Laslo Djere will look to upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsistupas after the Ruud and Dimitrov match.

In the second match on Court des Princes, Lorenzo Musetti will also look to upset No. 12 Diego Schwartzman,

Later in the day, No. 2 Alexander Zverev will also be in action looking to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the last match of the day on Court Rainier III, No. 5 Andrey Rublev takes on No. 9 Jannik Sinner with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

The Monte Carlo Open is always one of the premier events on the ATP Tour and this year has been no exception.

Thursday should be a great day of tennis with great matches throughout the morning into the afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.