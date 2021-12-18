How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final

Some of the best players in the world are in Abu Dhabi, with two tournaments in South America continuing towards their Final matches.

Today features two monster matches in Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with former No. 1-ranked players Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, along with two potential future No. 1-ranked players in Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov. In South America, the semifinals will be locked in both Brazil and Portugal for the singles draw, along with the finals for the doubles draw.

The first match in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is between Nadal (ATP No. 6) and Shapovalov (No. 14) followed by Rublev (No. 5) vs. Murray (No. 134). These should be awesome tennis matches featuring great tennis players. The ATP Tour has shifted to the Challenger series and smaller tournaments, so it is great to see four of the best players out there battle for a championship in a singles tournament setting.

Murray is coming off a 6-3, 7-5 win over Nadal, which had to feel amazing and give him some momentum entering today.

In Portugal, the two semifinals are set with tournament ranked No. 1 player Andrej Martin taking on Tseng Chun-hsin and Nuno Borges vs. Elliot Benchetrit.

Over in Brazil, the semi-finals are without the top-ranked player as Kaichi Uchida delivered the upset and is facing Gabriel Decamps with Nicolas Alvarez Varona facing either Mateus Alves or tournament ranked No. 2, Nicolas Kicker.

There is a little bit of everything for tennis fans, including two doubles finals in that action.

