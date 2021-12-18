Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Some of the best players in the world are in Abu Dhabi, with two tournaments in South America continuing towards their Final matches.
    Author:

    Today features two monster matches in Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with former No. 1-ranked players Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, along with two potential future No. 1-ranked players in Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov. In South America, the semifinals will be locked in both Brazil and Portugal for the singles draw, along with the finals for the doubles draw.

    How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first match in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is between Nadal (ATP No. 6) and Shapovalov (No. 14) followed by Rublev (No. 5) vs. Murray (No. 134). These should be awesome tennis matches featuring great tennis players. The ATP Tour has shifted to the Challenger series and smaller tournaments, so it is great to see four of the best players out there battle for a championship in a singles tournament setting.

    Murray is coming off a 6-3, 7-5 win over Nadal, which had to feel amazing and give him some momentum entering today.

    In Portugal, the two semifinals are set with tournament ranked No. 1 player Andrej Martin taking on Tseng Chun-hsin and Nuno Borges vs. Elliot Benchetrit.

    Over in Brazil, the semi-finals are without the top-ranked player as Kaichi Uchida delivered the upset and is facing Gabriel Decamps with Nicolas Alvarez Varona facing either Mateus Alves or tournament ranked No. 2, Nicolas Kicker.

    There is a little bit of everything for tennis fans, including two doubles finals in that action.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    6:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nadal
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final

    just now
    egypt
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Qatar

    1 hour ago
    g league ignite
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

    6 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    8 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    8 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    8 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    8 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    8 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy