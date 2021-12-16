How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger

The WTA joins the two ATP tour events today in a marathon of tennis all morning and afternoon.

There are very few things better than tennis being on all day on the TV from the morning to the afternoon with three tournaments. We get to enjoy that on Thursday with two tournaments on the ATP Tour and one on the WTA Tour. The Challenger events in the ATP keep rolling in South America with the second Maia in Portugal and another in Brazil. After today, the quarterfinals in the singles draw will be set with the semifinals in the doubles locked in.

How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 & Women's Exhibition, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Mubadala Round 1 & Women's Exhibition, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Portugal, the quarter-finals are starting to take shape and will be fully realized today with seven matches on the schedule for the singles draw. In doubles, there are four more matches to set up the semi-finals.

The matches of the day feature the No. 1 ranked player in the field Andrej Martin taking on qualifier Luca Potenza and Maia 1 champion, No. 7 Tseng Chun-hsin, battling Fabian Marozsan.

In doubles, Martin is wearing two hats as his No. 3-ranked team with Goncalo Oliviera takes on Piotr Matuszewski and David Pichler.

Over in Brazil, due to the rain delays, there are several Round of 16 matches to wrap up the second round before the quarterfinals can begin.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu had to withdraw, but Ons Jabeur (WTA No. 10) and Belinda Bencic (No. 23) are on the schedule.

The start to the Mubadala and Women’s Exhibition should be an exciting event for the women’s tour as 2021 wraps up its year.

Regional restrictions may apply.