How to Watch Mubadala 5th Place & Semis, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Quarters & Doubles Semis

    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mubadala 5th Place & Semifinals, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A full day of tennis is here again as the quarterfinals and semifinals for the singles and doubles draws are set at the Mubadala, Rio de Janeiro, Maia ATP events.
    The quarterfinals are set in both Portugal and Brazil, with the final eight competitors set in the singles draw. For doubles, the semi-finals are set with the top four teams in both regions ready to square off for the chance to make it to the finals. In the WTA, the women are playing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi with Ons Jabeur taking on Belinda Bencic.

    In Portugal, the top-ranked player in the tournament, Andrej Martin, advanced to take on Sebastian Fanselow at the top of the bracket. The winner will take on No. 7 Chun-hsin or Eduard Esteve Lobato to form the first semi-final.

    At the bottom of the bracket, only one ranked competitor advanced in Nuno Borges, who plays Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo with Elliot Benchetrit taking on Elmar Ejupovic.

    In doubles, the only ranked team to move on is No. 2 Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul who take on Borges and Francisco Cabral.

    Over in Brazil, the top seed in the tournament also advanced as Thiago Seyboth Wild takes on No. 8 Kaichi Uchida, both winning in three sets.

    The only other tournament-ranked player left is No. 2 Nicholas Kicker, who is taking on Mateus Alves at the bottom of the bracket for a spot in the semi-finals.

    In doubles, the top-ranked team of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos take on No. 4 Alexander Merino and Federico Zeballos.

    In WTA action, Jabeur (No. 10) defeated Bencic (No. 23) 4-6, 6-3 (10-8) in a thrilling back and forth match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala 5th Place & Semis, Rio De Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger Quarters & Doubles Semis

