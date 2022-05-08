Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia win the Mutua Madrid Open after knocking off two legends already?

In the world of men’s singles tennis there might not be a bigger accomplishment than knocking off No. 4 Rafael Nadal and No. 1 Novak Djokovic back-to-back in the quarterfinals and then the semifinals of a tournament. That is exactly what budding superstar No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia just did as he sets his sights on No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the finals today.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alcaraz Garfia went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 player in the world, Novak Djokovic to advance to the finals (6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)):

Through four rounds in this tournament, Alcaraz Garfia has defeated four Top 27 and three Top 11 players in the world. He is red hot and playing tremendous tennis for an 18-year-old kid.

He started off with a win over No. 27 Nikoloz Basilashvili (6-3, 7-5), then battled No. 11 Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3), No. 4 Nadal (6-2, 1-6, 6-3) and No. 1 Djokovic (6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)).

Overall he is 8-3 in sets and 64-51 in matches with three tiebreakers (16-19) along the way.

This year Garfia has played in eight tournaments, making it to four finals (3-0 so far) and is having one of the best starts to the year a player could want.

He takes on another Top 5 player in Zverev in the finals. So far in his short career, he is 0-2 against Zverev, losing both matches in 2021 in straight sets.

Zverev has barely had to break a sweat losing only one set, having Lorenzo Musetti retire after a set and setting up this massive final with Alcaraz Garfia today.

