The first two quarterfinal matches at the Mutua Madrid Open start this morning with a full day of tennis on Friday.

The quarterfinals are set for the Mutua Madrid Open from Spain with two of the greatest tennis players of all time starting the day with the first two matches. No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Rafael Nadal will both have the opportunity to punch home the first two slots in the quarterfinals here this morning.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Quarterfinal 1 & 2 today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Quarterfinal 1 & 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The morning starts with No. 1 ranked Djokovic taking on No. 14 ranked Hubert Hurkacz to secure the first spot in the semifinals.

These two have faced off against each other three times in their career with Djokovic winning all three between 2019 and 2021, and Hurkacz taking a set in two of the three matches and losing in straight sets in the third.

So far, Djokovic has defeated Gael Monfils (6-3, 6-2) and Andy Murray in a walkover with Hurkacz defeating Hugo Dellien, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Dusan Lajovic going 6-2 in sets, 49-39 in games with two tiebreaks along the way.

The second quarterfinal might be the highlight of the day with the veteran Spaniard, Nadal taking on the young gun No. 9 ranked Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

These two have faced off once this year and once in 2021, with Nadal winning both matches, going 4-1 in sets and 28-16 in games.

These two played a very competitive match at Indian Wells this year setting up for a much-anticipated rematch.

Regional restrictions may apply.