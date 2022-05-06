The third and fourth quarterfinals for the men’s singles draw at the Mutua Madrid Open continue today featuring Alexander Zverez and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After the first two quarterfinals set up the first semifinalists, the final two members of that quartet will be decided at the Mutua Madrid Open here today. In the third quarterfinal of the day, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on No. 8 Andrey Rublev. Then, in the final match, No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces No. 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime. This tournament has been an amazing showcase of the best players on the ATP Tour today.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Quarterfinal 3 & 4 today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Two matches between top 10 players are on the schedule here in the quarterfinals, setting up the final two semifinal matches:

In the third quarterfinal, Tsitsipas takes on Rublev in one of three battles of current top 10 players.

Tsitsipas has cruised through two matches, beating Lucas Pouille and Grigor Dimitrov both 6-3, 6-4 while his opponent, Rublev, knocked off Jack Draper (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) and Daniel Evans (7-6 (9-7), 7-5) in much more competitive matches.

In the final quarterfinal, Zverev takes on Auger-Aliassime for the seventh time in the young tennis player's career. All six previous matches took place in the last three years with Zverev going 4-2 overall, but losing two of the last three times they played including their last match.

So far, Zverev has defeated Marin (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) and Lorenzo Musetti (6-3, 1-0, retired) to get to the quarterfinals.

For Auger-Aliassime, he beat Cristian Garin (6-3, 6-0) and Jannik Sinner (6-1, 6-2), looking terrific through two rounds. This should make for a great match between two of the best tennis players in the world and potentially the future of the sport.

