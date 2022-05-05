The ATP men’s singles draw takes center court at the Mutua Madrid Open today in the round of 16.

As the morning continues in Madrid, Spain, the men’s singles draw on the ATP Tour takes the center court for the round of 16, setting up the quarterfinals with four matches today. There are also four men’s doubles matches and two women’s doubles matches on the schedule for today.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second half of the day predominantly belongs to the men’s singles draw with two headline scale matches.

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic takes on former world No. 1 Andy Murray for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic took care of Gael Monfils in straight sets in his first match, 6-3, 6-2, barely breaking a sweat against the No. 21 player in the world. He moves on now to face Murray, who is having a late-career renaissance rising up to No. 78 in the world over the past eight to nine months.

Murray beat No. 91 Dominic Thiem in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, and then No. 16 Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, to advance.

Other top players in action today feature No. 8 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 36 Daniel Evans, No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 11 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 9 Carlos Alcarez Garfia.

After today, the quarterfinals will be set inching closer to the semifinals and then the finals on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.