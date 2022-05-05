Skip to main content

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ATP men’s singles draw takes center court at the Mutua Madrid Open today in the round of 16.

As the morning continues in Madrid, Spain, the men’s singles draw on the ATP Tour takes the center court for the round of 16, setting up the quarterfinals with four matches today. There are also four men’s doubles matches and two women’s doubles matches on the schedule for today.

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second half of the day predominantly belongs to the men’s singles draw with two headline scale matches.

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic takes on former world No. 1 Andy Murray for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic took care of Gael Monfils in straight sets in his first match, 6-3, 6-2, barely breaking a sweat against the No. 21 player in the world. He moves on now to face Murray, who is having a late-career renaissance rising up to No. 78 in the world over the past eight to nine months.

Murray beat No. 91 Dominic Thiem in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, and then No. 16 Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, to advance.

Other top players in action today feature No. 8 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 36 Daniel Evans, No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 11 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 9 Carlos Alcarez Garfia.

After today, the quarterfinals will be set inching closer to the semifinals and then the finals on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011755342h
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy