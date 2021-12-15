How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia 2-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

The first round is a wrap in both Portugal and Brazil with the quarterfinals right around the corner.

There was some rain in Brazil yesterday that delayed and cancelled some matches, which will shake up the schedule today and this week overall. In Portugal, the tournament is down to 16 singles tennis players with the quarterfinals of the doubles draw being set up today. Weather can be unpredictable at times and in a sport like tennis, where it is played outdoors it really challenges these tournaments.

It was a tough three-set match for Genaro Alberto Olivieri to advance to the round of 16 where he will take on Japan’s Kaichi Uchida:

Focusing on Portugal and the Maia 2 Challenger as the schedule in Brazil is going to be changing over the hours with the weather, there are four singles matches on the schedule to get half of the quarterfinals set and the doubles quarterfinals completely set.

In singles, the biggest match of the day might be between No. 7 Tseng Chun-Hsin coming off his win last week taking on Matteo Viola of Italy.

This is one of the final first round matches in Portugal with Tseng riding high off his win in the Maia Challenger last week.

In doubles, the top four ranked teams are in action with the top-ranked team of Alexander Erler and David Vega Hernandez taking on Ivan Gakhov and Filip Cristian Jianu. There is not a lot of overlap with the doubles and singles draws this week after that being the case in nearly every match last week.

If Brazil is not underwater, they will continue their round of 32 and round of 16 matches to get the quarterfinals lined up.

