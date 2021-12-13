How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

The South American Challenger events on the ATP Tour keep on rolling with two more this week.

The Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger opens up in Brazil with 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams. The ATP Challenger Tour has been in South America for the past few weeks with several local talents, young tennis stars and veterans, taking center stage to showcase what they bring to the court.

Igor Marcondes went from qualifier to champion last week at the Florianopolis ATP Challenger and continues on this week in Rio.

In the singles draw the top four ranked players in the tournament are Thiago Seyboth Wild from Brazil, Nicolas Kicker and Juan Pablo Ficovich from Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida from Brazil.

The highlight of the tournament coming in is Igor Marcondes of Brazil, who entered the Florianopolis as a qualifier and won it all, going through both the No.1 and No. 2 seeds.

He might have to do that again as the draw matches him up with the No. 2 seed in the second round if they both advance.

The Maia Open 2 in Portugal is also kicking off today with 32 singles and 16 doubles contenders. The top four seeds in singles are Andrej Martin from Slovakia, Kimmer Coppejans from Belgium, Maxime Janvier of France and the hometown favorite, Gastao Elias, from Portugal.

