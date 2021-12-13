Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The South American Challenger events on the ATP Tour keep on rolling with two more this week.
    Author:

    The Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger opens up in Brazil with 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams. The ATP Challenger Tour has been in South America for the past few weeks with several local talents, young tennis stars and veterans, taking center stage to showcase what they bring to the court.

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Igor Marcondes went from qualifier to champion last week at the Florianopolis ATP Challenger and continues on this week in Rio.

    In the singles draw the top four ranked players in the tournament are Thiago Seyboth Wild from Brazil, Nicolas Kicker and Juan Pablo Ficovich from Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida from Brazil.

    The highlight of the tournament coming in is Igor Marcondes of Brazil, who entered the Florianopolis as a qualifier and won it all, going through both the No.1 and No. 2 seeds.

    He might have to do that again as the draw matches him up with the No. 2 seed in the second round if they both advance.

    The Maia Open 2 in Portugal is also kicking off today with 32 singles and 16 doubles contenders. The top four seeds in singles are Andrej Martin from Slovakia, Kimmer Coppejans from Belgium, Maxime Janvier of France and the hometown favorite, Gastao Elias, from Portugal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    8:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

    just now
    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Lakers

    10 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17254027
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stephen F. Austin State at Gonzaga

    10 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mjs Packers Rams Packers29 3675
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 hours ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    11 hours ago
    anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy