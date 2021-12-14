How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

The fast paced nature of the 32 player tournaments give the ATP tour some great action and a champion in less than a week.

Today features 12 singles matches and two doubles in Brazil for the Rio de Janeiro Challenger, while in Portugal, there are 11 more singles matches and one doubles. The first round will come to a close as the 32 tennis players that started in the singles draw will drop down to the top 16 after today. These shorter events are all about action and getting to a champion in less than a week.

Kaichi Uchida advanced in straight sets, knocking off Gonzalo Villanueva in the first round yesterday.

The match of the day is last week's winner of the Florianopolis Challenger in Brazil, Igor Marcondes, and qualifier Jose Pereira.

Marcondes had a unique path to the finals, where his opponent had to withdraw in the semifinals after winning the first set and falling behind 4-1 to Marcondes. Before the semifinals, Marcondes was rolling, having won every set.

In the finals, Marcondes won in three competitive sets (7-6, 3-6, 6-4) over Hugo Dellien, the No. 2 ranked player in the draw.

Over in Portugal, top ranked Andrej Martin squares off against qualifier Damien Wenger. Martin was playing great before losing in the quarterfinals last week in the Maia 1 Challenger.

