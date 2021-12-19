Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The finals in Brazil for the Rio de Janerio-ATP Challenger pits the two players who knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the tournament.
    It appeared for a moment there that this tournament would be the first in the South American ATP-Challenger series that would feature the tournament-ranked No. 1 and No. 2 players — until it wasn’t.

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Singles Final today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Both of the top players were knocked out, one in the quarterfinals and one in the semifinals, by the two tennis players squaring off today for the Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Championship.

    Kaichi Uchida finds himself in the finals in Rio de Janeiro after upsetting the top-ranked player in the quarterfinals, then surviving the semifinals:

    Uchida is the No. 8 ranked player in the tournament and the No. 319 ranked player on the ATP tour. The 27-year-old Japanese tennis player is seeking his first singles title on the ATP Tour.

    He went through tough competition, losing only one set, going 8-1 overall and 51-27 in games with no tiebreakers along his journey to the championship match.

    His opponent, Nicolas Alvarez Varona, is a 20-year-old fresh face to the ATP Tour from Spain. He is also seeking out his first singles title and respect early in his career on the main professional tour.

    So far, he has also gone 8-1 in sets and 55-39 in games with two tiebreakers along the way.

    These two are not the conventional picks for this final or any final, but the experience of Uchida could prove as the difference-maker today in Brazil.

    Or will the youthful energy and exuberance of Varona give him his first singles title as a professional? 

