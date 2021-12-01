Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The fourth day of the ATP Tour in Brazil kicks off the round of 16 today with a lot of local talent in the mix.
    The round of 16 starts today in Brazil with four singles matches and seven doubles matches. The representation from Brazil is on full display as four full teams from Brazil are in competition in the double’s draw and three of the four single’s matches feature at least one tennis player from the country. A lot of local love and talent on display this week.

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Nicolas Jarry (Tournament Ranked No. 5) from Chile won in a tough straight-set match to get to today’s match:

    In the single’s draw Nicolas Jarry takes on Pedro Sakamoto (Unranked) from Brazil. This is one of three matches featuring a local talent looking to get to the quarterfinals. The winner there takes on Hugo Dellien (No. 2) from Bolivia or Daniel Dutra da Silva (Unranked) from Brazil.

    Switching to the top of the bracket, Johan Nikles (Unranked) from Sweden takes on Felipe Meligeni Alves (No. 6) of Brazil. That winner takes on either Andrea Collarini (Unranked) or Hernan Casanova (Unranked), both from Argentina.

    The hottest player of the eight today is Alves who won 6-4, 6-0 in a rout.

    For the doubles draw, three of the four ranked teams play today highlighted by Rafael Matos and Alves (playing double duty today) from Brazil taking on Roberto Cid Subervi from the Dominican Republic and Collarini of Argentina who is also playing double duty today.

    Half of the single’s draw will be set today with nearly the entire doubles quarterfinals being set. It looks good for the local Brazilian players to fill up both draws at home today.

