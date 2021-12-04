Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The semifinals and finals are set with one Brazilian looking to take home both crowns.
    Author:

    Felipe Meligeni Alves started this tournament as an unranked 23-year-old tennis player from Brazil, but now he has the chance to capture not only the singles draw with two more wins, but also the doubles draw with a win today. These would be the first wins for Alves on the ATP Tour.

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nicolás Jarry had a battle in the quarterfinals to get to the semis, winning 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) over Hugo Dellien.

    In the singles draw, the two semifinal matches feature only two ranked tennis players in the tournament and none in the Top 150 of the ATP Tour.

    In the first semifinal, Alves takes on Luciano Darderi of Italy. Alves has battled in two long, three set matches over his last two outings after cruising in an easy straight set win in the first round. Overall he is 40-27 in sets this week.

    His opponent, Darderi, has won in straight sets in all three matches, going 36-14 overall.

    The second semifinal pits Juan Pablo Ficovich and Jarry against each other. 

    Jarry has won in straight sets in all three matches, going 39-29 with three tiebreaks along the way. Ficovich had one three set battle, going 42-21 to get to the semifinals.

    In doubles, Alves and his partner Rafael Matos are the top ranked team in the tournament and take on the fourth ranked team of Alejandro Gómez and Nicolas Barrientos in the final. A win here gives Alves one title this weekend with his eyes on a second tomorrow in the singles finals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    8:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    11 seconds ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    11 seconds ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Chelsea

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy