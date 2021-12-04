The semifinals and finals are set with one Brazilian looking to take home both crowns.

Felipe Meligeni Alves started this tournament as an unranked 23-year-old tennis player from Brazil, but now he has the chance to capture not only the singles draw with two more wins, but also the doubles draw with a win today. These would be the first wins for Alves on the ATP Tour.

How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final Today:

Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Nicolás Jarry had a battle in the quarterfinals to get to the semis, winning 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) over Hugo Dellien.

In the singles draw, the two semifinal matches feature only two ranked tennis players in the tournament and none in the Top 150 of the ATP Tour.

In the first semifinal, Alves takes on Luciano Darderi of Italy. Alves has battled in two long, three set matches over his last two outings after cruising in an easy straight set win in the first round. Overall he is 40-27 in sets this week.

His opponent, Darderi, has won in straight sets in all three matches, going 36-14 overall.

The second semifinal pits Juan Pablo Ficovich and Jarry against each other.

Jarry has won in straight sets in all three matches, going 39-29 with three tiebreaks along the way. Ficovich had one three set battle, going 42-21 to get to the semifinals.

In doubles, Alves and his partner Rafael Matos are the top ranked team in the tournament and take on the fourth ranked team of Alejandro Gómez and Nicolas Barrientos in the final. A win here gives Alves one title this weekend with his eyes on a second tomorrow in the singles finals.

