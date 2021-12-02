Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A mix of Round of 16 matches and Quarterfinals headline the play today in Brazil at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger.
    Author:

    The Sao Paulo Challenger de Tenis narrows the field down today with Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches that inch the singles draw closer to the final pairing. Five of the top 10 ranked players in the tournament are still marching on towards the finals, with a marquee match between two top 5 players in this tournament going head to head in the first quarterfinal of the day.

    How to Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The headliner today features Nicolas Jarry (No. 5) taking on Hugo Dellien (No. 2) in the first quarterfinal as the only match between two ranked players in this tournament.

    Jarry has won in straight sets so far this tournament with a 7-6, 6-4 win and a 6-3, 6-4 win in his second match. The Chilean tennis player is playing some of the best overall tennis this week while his opponent, Dellien, won 6-3, 7-5 and then a more challenging second-round match, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

    In the other quarterfinal, Andrea Collarini battles Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (No. 6).

    Alves cruised in the first round, winning 6-4, 6-0 before a huge challenge winning 6-7, 6-2, 6-1. The 23-year-old local from Brazil is playing terrific tennis at home. He could be on a path to the finals, but is two wins away from getting there.

    The final Round of 16 matches feature Pedro Cachin (No. 8) against Juan Pablo Ficovich, Luciano Darderi and Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Igor Marcondes and Gustavo Heide and Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 3) and Facundo Diaz Acosta.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    8:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

