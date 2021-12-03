How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4

Three quarterfinals took place earlier in the day, and the last one sets up the semifinals in Brazil at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger.

Today, the quarterfinals turn into the semifinals in the singles draw, and the semifinals turn into the finals for the doubles draw at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger. Three of the singles matches took place this morning with the final match tonight. The doubles draw has one final semifinal to go as well, making for an all-around fun afternoon of tennis.

How to Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4 today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the afternoon matches, the final singles quarterfinal Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina takes on Gustavo Heide of Brazil. The local talent has been playing well here and has the opportunity for two Brazilians to make the semifinals.

Both tennis players had a three-set match and a straight-set win on the way to the quarterfinals.

Ficovich won in the first round (5-7, 6-4, 6-0) and in straight sets in the second round (7-5, 6-2). He has played strong enough to get to this point and has a chance to advance to the semifinals here today.

Heide, on the other hand, won in the first round (6-3, 7-5) and in the second round (4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

In the doubles semifinal, the Brazilian team of Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves take on Pedro Cachin and Martin Cuevas. Alves is also still active in the singles looking to advance to two finals this weekend.

Alves took on Andrea Collarini earlier this morning and was given time to rest before gearing up for the doubles match.

Regional restrictions may apply.