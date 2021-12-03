Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Three quarterfinals took place earlier in the day, and the last one sets up the semifinals in Brazil at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger.
    Author:

    Today, the quarterfinals turn into the semifinals in the singles draw, and the semifinals turn into the finals for the doubles draw at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger. Three of the singles matches took place this morning with the final match tonight. The doubles draw has one final semifinal to go as well, making for an all-around fun afternoon of tennis.

    How to Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4 today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the afternoon matches, the final singles quarterfinal Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina takes on Gustavo Heide of Brazil. The local talent has been playing well here and has the opportunity for two Brazilians to make the semifinals.

    Both tennis players had a three-set match and a straight-set win on the way to the quarterfinals.

    Ficovich won in the first round (5-7, 6-4, 6-0) and in straight sets in the second round (7-5, 6-2). He has played strong enough to get to this point and has a chance to advance to the semifinals here today.

    Heide, on the other hand, won in the first round (6-3, 7-5) and in the second round (4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

    In the doubles semifinal, the Brazilian team of Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves take on Pedro Cachin and Martin Cuevas. Alves is also still active in the singles looking to advance to two finals this weekend.

    Alves took on Andrea Collarini earlier this morning and was given time to rest before gearing up for the doubles match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinal 4

    4 minutes ago
    tavion-thomas-utah
    SI Guide

    Pac-12 Championship Gets Huge CFB Weekend Started

    12 minutes ago
    tunisia soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Temple vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy