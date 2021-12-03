How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals

Three quarter-final matches take up the day and morning before the headliner this evening at the Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal matches are set with three taking place early and one in the prime-time afternoon slot. Four tournament-ranked players remain. The local Brazilians had been playing terrific tennis, filling up the draw in the Round of 16, but we are down to two remaining local players looking to make the semi-finals.

How to Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

On top of the four quarterfinal singles matches, there is one semi-final doubles match today featuring Alejandro Gómez and Nicolás Barrientos (Tournament Ranked No. 4) taking on Fernando Romboli and Luis David Martínez (No. 2).

The second semifinal pits the top-ranked team in the tournament, featuring two locals in Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Alves battling Martin Cuevas and Pedro Cachin.

In the quarterfinal men’s singles draw at the top of the bracket, Alves (No. 6) continues his double duty in doubles and singles, taking on Andrea Collarini with Luciano Darderi taking on Facundo Díaz Acosta to fill in one semifinal.

The bottom of the bracket features Juan Pablo Ficovich against Gustavo Heide and Nicolás Jarry against Hugo Dellien to make the other semifinal.

After today, the Sao Paulo Challenger Tournament on the ATP Tour will be down to two teams in the doubles draw and four players left in singles.

The most fun factor in Brazil this week is the play of Alves. At 23 years old, he has the opportunity to win both his first singles and doubles titles.

